Delaware State University study finds health literacy levels are low in the First State

A Delaware State University study compares health literacy in Delaware and Accra, Ghana and finds the levels of health literacy are almost identical.

The study’s author, DSU Global Societies professor Raymond Tutu, was looking to compare health literacy levels in developing and developed nations. He said both Delaware and Accra displayed concerning levels of health literacy.

“It's almost identical,” Tutu said. “In Ghana, we are finding that, similarly, there are high levels of problematic health literacy and inadequate health literacy.”

Tutu defined health literacy as proficiency in acquiring health information, comprehension, the extent to which a person can critically analyze that information and, finally, applying the information to their life.

The study looked at 60 faith-based organizations in Delaware that predominantly serve minorities, which resulted in about 1100 participants who filled out a survey.

More than half of all respondents displayed insufficient health literacy levels, according to Tutu. Only 48% of respondents had sufficient health literacy, with approximately 52% displaying struggles in various areas from acquisition to analysis.

“We know that health literacy has a direct relationship with different kinds of health outcomes, and the relationship is strong because better health literacy is usually associated with better health outcomes. So the desire is for us to be able to increase the number,” Tutu said.

The study also found that Delawarean participants who were adequately health literate also reported better self-rated health.

Part of the issue in Delaware is health care accessibility, Tutu said.

“Access is not only regarding health information, right? It also goes to health service utilization, but to be able to use health services would mean for it to be available.”

Tutu said increasing access would help raise health literacy levels. It works the other way, too – offering health education opportunities also pushes populations to seek more care.

Tutu also recommended more partnerships between state, religious and non-profit organizations.