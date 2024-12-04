The annual Christmas Bird Count is coming to Delaware

For generations, many Americans marked Christmas day by going out to hunt birds, competing to see who could shoot the most. Towards the end of the 19th century, however, conservationists began encouraging a new, less lethal tradition.

And that gave birth to the annual Christmas Bird Count. It's been an annual tradition in America since 1900, and was first observed in Delaware in 1939.

This year's annual Christmas Bird Count starts on December 14 and runs through January 5. During the count, volunteers join other birders to identify and count birds in a specified geographic area.

In Delaware, there are seven bird count events. according to Joe Francis, President of the Delaware Ornithological Society, which is organizing six of those counting events. He says the data collected during the count is analyzed by the Audobon Society and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

“They help compile the data in a standardized way that now has been used for monitoring of bird population trends, as well as most recently, the impact of climate change," Francis said.

But for participants, it’s all about the experience of birding.

"The data is all done behind the scenes. For the participants, it's a great day outdoors," Francis said. "You don't have to be an expert and it's a very, very good way to get started.“

Even if you can’t tell a white-throated sparrow from a Carolina chickadee, Francis says there’s a role in the count for anyone interested in birds and conservation.

"And that's where the new birders actually can help. Because, you know, we need people not only to spot the birds, but to count them. And sometimes the experts, you know, they go for the rarities. But the common stuff is just as necessary," Francis said.

Francis says if it’s your first bird count, be ready to move fast and dress warmly.

"It will be fast," he said. "There's a limited number of daylight hours in the winter because you're near the solstice, so you're going to be moving fast. You know, you read about the birds you saw later when you come home, I warn people dress warmly - put one more layer on than you think you need because it gets very cold."

People interested in finding details on the six Christmas Bird Counts organized by the Delaware Ornithological Society can learn more at dosbirds.org.

And while the time spent counting birds is fun, Francis notes that is also has a serious purpose.

"You're having fun, it's great exercise, it's great companionship. But first and foremost it's about conservation and science," he said.

Recent annual bird counts have shown both good and bad news for birds in the First State. While populations of waterbirds and bald eagles have grown, birds which make their homes in grasslands are in danger, caused in part by growth and development. Those mixed results are both a reinforcement and a reminder, Francis says.

"The good news motivates you to do the things that preserve the environment," he said. "The bad news says we have so much more work to do."