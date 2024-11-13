Southern Delaware waterways show bacteria seen in human waster

Some Southern Delaware waterways have a higher-than-normal level of bacteria associated with human waste, according to a new University of Delaware study.

Just because there are an elevated number of microbes in those waterways, it’s not necessarily cause for alarm, says Jennifer Biddle, a professor in UD’s School of Marine Science and Policy.

“While we see a microbial fingerprint that matches, it's not necessarily a bad feature," Biddle said. "We didn't specifically detect pathogenic organisms that were of concern.”

Biddle and her colleagues analyzed 3 southern Delaware waterways, matching the DNA of microbes in the water with the DNA fingerprints of bacteria found in the guts of a number of species, including waterfowl and livestock. She says the results pointed largely to microbes found living in humans.

One possible cause, Biddle says, is outdated or failing septic systems.

“We don't typically have to deal with our septic issues until we go to sell a house. And so if a property has not been sold with an inspection, then there could be issues that are unknown at that time,” she said.

Biddle notes DNREC regularly tests the state’s water. When harmful contaminants are found in a drinking water system, those affected are immediately notified.