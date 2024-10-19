Blue Zones project begins planning in Sussex County

Delaware organizations partner up to start a Blue Zones project in Sussex County.

Blue Zones is a national organization that works to support healthy living and practices on a local level.

Partners for Wellbeing, United Way of Delaware, Beebe Healthcare and Delaware Health and Social Services are working together to bring the project to southern Delaware.

The project currently includes five municipalities — Seaford, Millsboro, Georgetown, Lewes and Milford — with the opportunity to expand in the future.

Beebe Healthcare’s director of community outreach and co-founder of Partners for Wellbeing Kim Blanch helped bring the project to Sussex.

Blanch said Blue Zones offers a framework for individuals and agencies working toward a shared goal.

“It's really important to note that it's always through the community, by the community and with the community,” Blanch said. “A Blue Zones project doesn't come in and say, ‘This is what you have to do.’”

The project focuses on accessibility to healthy choices and community-minded infrastructure. Forming a Blue Zones Community is a three-step process that begins with a readiness assessment, which involves locals in building a plan.

While the project is still in its early stages, Blanch said she expects it will work to address food and nutrition insecurity in Delaware.

Delaware’s Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities provided a bulk of the funding. The project is still seeking about $30 thousand from organizations, individuals and foundations.

“Equity is at the forefront, also synergy and alignment. Because… there is so much great work already being done, but it's being done in channels or pockets.”

Blanch added it’s a completely customizable project and Blue Zones have helped communities improve chronic health conditions and address problems with food systems and access.

Those with further questions on the project or funding can reach out to the local team at bzprojectde@gmail.com.