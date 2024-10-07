The new Wilmington Water website launches

The City of Wilmington launches a new Water Utility website.

The website – WilmingtonDEWater.gov – is designed to make it easier for residents to manage their accounts.

Kelly Williams is Wilmington’s public works commissioner, and she explains what residents can do on the new website.

"It's really centered around giving easy to use navigation tools, enabling an experience for the customers so you can get to your bills,” said Williams. “There's a ton of educational information on the site as well about our water quality, our lead reduction programs, the capital improvement programs that we've been working on."

The website is already up and running.

"You'll be able to interact with your bill, you'll be able to sign up for automatic billing, and in a few years, we're actually going to have a whole new billing system for customers that will make it even more transparent and easy to use," said Williams.

Its launch coincides with the city rebranding the water division to Wilmington Water.

With the expected increased attention to the nation’s drinking water and wastewater services, the city wanted to elevate water, wastewater, and stormwater operations in the city.

The website will also include current rate structures to help residents control their costs.