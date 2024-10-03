As deer mating season begins, AAA warns drivers to be vigilant

Accidents between cars and deer are a year-round occurrence on roads in the First State, but AAA warns drivers to be extra cautious over the next few months.

October through December is deer mating season, and that means the animals are more likely to suddenly dart out into traffic.

“Deer will be most active early in the morning and later in the evening, the dusk and dawn," said AAA's Jana Tidwell. "That's when they are the most active. If you see one there are likely several in the area.”

Most of the 1.5 million deer-related collisions in the US each year don’t result in serious injury, but some do. Between 2013-2022, for example, three Delawareans were killed in deer-related crashes.

Beyond possible injuries, hitting a deer can also hurt your wallet. Tidwell says the cost of an average insurance claim for an animal strike has skyrocketed in recent years.

“The average animal strike insurance claim in Delaware is currently more than $7,000. That's up 35% over just last year," she said.

Much of the increase in repair costs can be attributed to new technology in cars, like cameras and sensors.

AAA suggests using your high-beams when there’s no oncoming traffic and remembering that deer rarely travel alone to avoid hitting deer.