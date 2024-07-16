Animal shelters and rescues halt out-of-state intake, adoptions, due to Canine Influenza outbreak

Out-of-state dog transports are suspended for 30 days as shelters grapple with an outbreak of Canine Influenza.

The control order issued last week mandates all Delaware shelters and rescues suspend out-of-state transports, as well as out-of-state intakes or adoptions.

State Veterinarian Karen Lopez confirmed Friday three shelters and one rescue group have been affected by the outbreak. This includes Humane Animal Partners in Wilmington, which confirmed Monday 30 dogs at that location are being treated for a double strain of Canine Influenza. HAP suspended all adoptions and intake, in- or out-of-state until further notice.

“The severity of the illnesses was not what we would typically see with kennel cough," Lopez says. "As well as the number of dogs within these shelters and rescue group that are being seen with respiratory illness. But there have also been two dogs that have been seen at the emergency hospitals that have died.”

Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads through air droplets and can be transferred by coughing, sneezing, and barking. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, eye and nasal discharge, lethargy and fever. Pet owners with dogs exhibiting symptoms should consult their vet immediately.

The Office of Animal Welfare released an advisory Tuesday morning, urging the public to do their part to reduce intake at shelters and rescues, which includes using other resources to reunite lost dogs with their owners.

OAW Executive Director Christina Motoyoshi says dogs are often found very close to home, and a quick walk around the neighborhood may result in a reunion quicker than impoundment would.

“Knock on a few doors, walk it around, post it on social media, post it on the state’s lost and found pet registry, nine times out of 10 you’re going to get that dog home without any need for impoundment, which only stresses the animal out, stresses the owner out, and risks disease.”

Brandywine Valley SPCA in-state adoptions and intakes remain active – Communications Director Sara Smith says they are vaccinating all of their dogs for the virus in an effort to stop the spread.