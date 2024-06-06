Teen's art program among those recognized for Wellness Leadership in the First State

Delawareans across the state are tackling community health and wellness issues, and the Lt. Governor’s Wellness Leadership Challenge awards recently highlighted some of them.

Among those recognized by Hall-Long during a May 31st award ceremony was Rain Vasey, whose “Soulful Art” workshops for teens help manage stress.

According to Hall-Long, Vasey’s “4H work in Delaware has churches, libraries, addressing teen mental health, clubs - over 175 youth - and really helping them to recognize their self-worth.”

Vasey says she saw friends struggling during the pandemic and began to coordinate art workshops through her 4H chapter. The effort grew into Soulful Art.

“In my opinion, if I have prevented one suicide, I have conquered the world.”

But Vasey says it doesn’t work without community support.

“The community has been quite supportive by donating books and art supplies. Many phone calls and visits to area libraries, churches and thrift stores meant that teens had the choice of vintage books for their emotional expressions.”

Others recognized by the Lt. Governor’s Wellness Leadership Challenge awards include Hope on Deck, Inc, WB Simpson Elementary and Mother Baby & Beyond, Bayhealth, the ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program and Dr. Keith Pettiford.

New this year, the awards event also highlighted a variety of organizations for their efforts with a “Community Spotlight” certificate.

Organizations receiving certificates include 100 Black Men of Delaware, Black Mothers in Power, Cancer Support Community of Delaware, Charity Crossing, ChristianaCare School-Based Health Center Behavioral Health Therapist Team, Delaware Elder Care Advocacy Coalition, Dover Police Behavioral Health Unit, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Nurses & Neighbors and Tether Foundation.