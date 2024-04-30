Beebe residency program one of 25 to be selected for pilot project

A Beebe Healthcare program is selected for a pilot project from the Society for Teachers of Family Medicine.

Beebe’s Family Medicine Residency program is one of 25 in the country to be selected for the special pilot project.

The project’s goal is to elevate the importance of competency-based medical education and integrate an individualized and personalized approach to learning for medical residents.

Dr. Joyce Robert is the Beebe Family Medicine Residency Program Director. She explains how this pilot project helps Beebe.

"It's positive because we're able to look at ways we assess our learners our resident physicians in a way we assess it through test, direct observation, how they work with patients and really kind of have a different strategy and maybe a different viewpoint of how we assess our resident learners and how we make sure that they have all the tools they need during their residency education," said Robert.

Robert notes this is a good shot-in-the-arm for Beebe’s Family Medicine Residency program which welcomed its first set of residents last summer.

The project will also put new technology in the hands of residency program leaders - as they spend more time directly observing clinical residents to allow for real-time assessments during their training.

The pilot project will also promote communication, teamwork, and leadership from a professional development level.

She says there are several ways Beebe will benefit from the project.

"How do we utilize technology in residency education? So it teaches about that, but also talks about coaching, right,” said Robert. “So we always know about having faculty advisors and mentees, but how do we coach residents to be able to hit their milestones and the goals that they want to achieve during their residency program."

Robert notes the project includes taking part in conferences in Atlanta at the start of the project this summer, and again next summer to share experiences and what was learned.