A new housing program supporting pregnant and parenting women in recovery launches in Claymont.

The 2 year long pilot program is the newest aspect of Gaudenzia Inc’s comprehensive substance use disorder treatment plan.

“Our program is very unique in nature,” said Claymont Center for Pregnant and Parenting Women’s program director Dionne Cosby. “Mothers remain with their children as they undergo evidence based treatment along with other supportive services such as parenting classes and counseling services.”

The Claymont Supportive Housing Pilot will support 7 women and their children after they’ve successfully completed substance use treatment at Gaudenzia’s Claymont Center for Pregnant and Parenting Women.

Since opening last year, the center has served 55 mothers and their children, half of whom reported experiencing housing instability.

The goal of the housing pilot is to help prevent relapse caused by being in an unstable environment, to keep families together and reduce child welfare involvement, and to provide families with continuous support services.

Cosby says the 2 year program will provide rental assistance and case management.

“During the two years, our case manager is working with mom to ensure that she receives the aftercare services that she needs. Working with her to ensure she’s sustaining and maintaining employment. And if issues arise our case manager will be there to support them through that process,” she explained.

During the first year, 100% of the costs to secure and maintain housing are covered.

In the second year, the program covers rental and utility costs, but families must contribute 30% of the head of household’s Adjusted Gross Income (AGI).

The pilot is funded by $400,000 in grants from the Behavioral Health Consortium and the Longwood Foundation.

Gaudenzia is currently seeking other funding to expand the program.