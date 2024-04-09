Autism Delaware walks twice for Autism Acceptance Month

April is National Autism Acceptance Month, and Autism Delaware holds its spring walks to support its three primary programs for Delawareans.

Autism Delaware Director of Development Dan Getman says those programs start with Family Support - given to children on the spectrum and their families as they navigate finding resources and other assistance.

"With any of us, with any medical diagnosis comes a lot of questions, often there is some concern or worry on the parents’ part. So our team here, a team of about 15 folks, and they field over 8400 calls a year from people looking for resources, looking for help at school.”

As a child ages into adulthood, Autism Delaware’s Adult Services offer job and work support. Funds from the annual walks also go toward community engagement efforts.

Getman says that engagement includes public events like the Walk for Autism, which provide the opportunity for people dealing with autism to socialize, supported by family and friends.

"It’s a good opportunity for the public at large to see somebody that might be different from them, but to understand that having a challenge or disability is just an opportunity to be a little different but still be successful, and that’s what we’re here for.”

This year’s Autism Delaware Walks for Autism take place this Saturday April 13 at Fort DuPont in Delaware City and April 20 at Hudson Fields in Milton.

Both are free and run from 9 to 12 noon. Registration is accessible on Autism Delaware’s website.