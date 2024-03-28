ChristinaCare marks 1,000 patient admissions in its Hospital Care at Home Program

ChristinaCare’s Hospital Care at Home Program reaches 1,000 patient admissions.

The program began just over two years ago and mirrors the acute care delivered at a brick-and-mortar hospital.

Conditions typically treated in the Care at Home program are similar to many handled at a hospital, including pneumonia, congestive heart failure, and bloodstream infections.

The program involves installation of a virtual tech kit that allows patients to receive 24/7 hospital-level care and communications through a combination of in-person and virtual visits.

“So not only are we able to monitor their vitals, but we’re also able to bring services such as radiology, X-rays, drawing blood, ultrasound, administering IV medications and fluids, and consulting with physicians virtually. Our physician on the care team visits with the patient every day and then we have a nurse or a paramedic at least twice a day,” said Dr. Sarah Schenck, Executive Director at ChristianaCare’s Center for Virtual Health.

Susan Krewatch has used the program twice and says it was the best choice she ever made.

“Because I got lots of attention. I got good attention. I had a nurse come to my house twice a day. I talked to a doctor on the ipad. They brought me my medications. They just took very, very good care of me,” she explained.

Schenck says patients feel most comfortable at home, and being able to receive care there promotes healing.

“And it also helps avoid things like facility associated complications,” said Schenk. “They avoid exposure to germs and other sick patients, for example. So it really affords a very safe and effective way to heal.”

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media Sen. Tom Carper and former Hospital At Home patient Susan Krewatch speak with ChristianaCare healthcare providers through their virtual tools.

Last month, Sen. Tom Carper introduced the bipartisan At Home Observation and Medical Evaluation (HOME) Services Act to extend and expand programs like Hospital at Home.

“As it turns out people actually do like to stay home and be cared for,” said Carper. “And as it turns out hospitals like ChristianaCare can actually provide that care at home in a way that is not only cost effective, but is very positive in terms of medical results. So I like to say ‘find what works and do more of that’ and this works.”

ChristianaCare’s Hospital Care at Home program grew out of the Acute Hospital Care at Home waiver program that allowed Medicare beneficiaries to receive health care services in their home during the COVID pandemic.

The program now serves a wide variety of patients.