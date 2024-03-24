FEMA and the National Weather Service share spring weather predictions and preparedness tips.

As we enter spring, we also enter the season for severe thunderstorms.

That’s according to the National Weather Service, which say they expect above-normal temperatures and precipitation levels in the region over the next three months.

Thunderstorms bring a risk of flooding. But National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Sarah Johnson says they also bring straight line winds.

“We unfortunately had a case of that, which was pretty destructive, in Northern Delaware on August 7th of last year where we had some really strong straight line winds. And with that you can see damage to trees, damage to houses. Power outages are possible, as well. So that’s a big concern,” explained Johnson.

She says it’s important to take severe thunderstorm warnings as seriously as tornado warnings.

FEMA officials note travel becomes difficult during severe thunderstorms, especially if high winds are present.

Both FEMA and the National Weather Service advise against traveling during extreme weather, noting nearly 50% of flooding fatalities occur in a vehicle.

“Almost 50% of flooding fatalities occur in your vehicle. So that is why we tell people if you see flooding then turn around and don’t drown. People underestimate the strength of flowing water,” said Ray Kruzdlo, NWS Senior Service Hydrologist.

FEMA says now is the time to flood-proof your home and create an emergency plan, which includes subscribing to statewide emergency alerts.

As severe weather events become more common and danaging with climate change, MaryAnn Tierney, FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator, says they’re working to better reach underserved communities.

“We have done more to provide outreach. We have a disability integration specialist on staff,” said Tierney. “We also have language access resources so we can translate materials into multiple languages to help people of any language be prepared for any emergency and take the actions they need to protect themselves and their families.”

The Weather Service is also working to reach a broader audience. It’s in the beginning stages of delivering watches and warnings in multiple languages.

More emergency planning resources can be found at ready.gov.