20 to 30 people were exposed to measles last month at Nemours Children's Health

A contact tracing investigation confirms that 20 to 30 people were exposed to measles at Nemours Children’s Health last month.

The exposure took place on December 29th when an individual sought care at the health care facility.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health confirmed the measles case to the unvaccinated individual on January 5th.

The patient was asymptomatic but infectious at the time of their visit to Nemours.

DPH has contacted all individuals with an identified exposure, and have confirmed vaccination status, provided educational resources, and issued quarantine and exclusion orders when deemed necessary.

But DPH says anyone who visited the facility between 6 am and noon on Dec. 29th could have potentially been exposed.

Anyone exposed to measles and displaying symptoms is asked to contact the Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 302-744-4990 during regular business hours, or the state’s 24-hour reporting line at 1-888-295-5156 outside of normal business hours to limit further exposures, coordinate testing and receive guidance.

Those who are ill should seek immediate care from their healthcare provider, and notify providers and/or medical transport of their exposure prior to their visit.

DPH has issued a notice to health care providers about measles symptoms and what to do if they see a potential case.

If people have not received both doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine, DPH strongly recommends they do so.

If you are unsure of your vaccination status, you can visit the DelVAX public portal to check.

Measles is highly contagious.

Early measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and pink eye lasting two to four days prior to rash which occurs three to five days after symptoms begin.

The rash usually appears on the face and spreads down the body.

The virus is transmitted by direct contact or airborne when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and measles can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

The incubation period for measles from exposure to fever is usually about 10 days, with the range being 7-12 days. Exposure to rash onset is usually about 14 days, with the range being 7 to 21 days.

For more information on measles, visit DPH's measles FAQ page.

