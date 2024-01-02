The American Lung Association encourages testing during National Radon Action Month

Radon is a colorless, tasteless, and odorless radioactive gas that is responsible for approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year.

It is the nation’s second leading cause of lung cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends that any home or school with radon concentrations 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) or higher be treated to reduce exposure.

And ALA’s most recent “State of Lung Cancer” report shows that it is present at those levels in over 15% of Delaware homes.

Radon incidences at high levels are historically most concentrated in New Castle County.

American Lung Association / ALA State of Lung Cancer Delaware ranks 17th among all states, placing it in the above average tier according to the American Lung Association's 2023 "State of Lung Cancer" report.

A2022 report from the ALA showed that the county had the most tests (10,247) done over a period of 10 years, resulting in an estimated mean radon level of 2.5 pCi/L.

Overall, the report found Delaware has an estimated mean radon level of 2.2 pCi/L.

“Radon in homes is more common than you think. Radon has been found in high amounts in homes in every state, and every home should be tested for radon whether it's an older or newer home,” said American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer Deb Brown. “Your home could have elevated levels of radon while your neighbor's does not, and testing really is the only way to know if radon is a problem in your home.”

There are several ways to get your home tested and reduce the risk of radon exposure.

One option is a short term, at-home test that Brown says usually takes about 2-7 days.

“You put the kit in the lowest level regularly used in your home, and where it won’t be disturbed. And then you just follow the test directions and other guidance so you prevent any problems from occurring as you’re testing,” she explained. “And then when the testing period is complete you seal the test kit and send it to the lab for analysis.”

The long term testing kit is used in the same way, but it tends to be more accurate because it collects data for at least 3 months.

Delawareans can order those kits from the American Lung Association and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, or can buy them at most hardware stores.

DHSS’s Office of Healthy Environments also has a list of local radon service companiesthat offer testing and mitigation services.

Brown says radon mitigation is usually pretty simple and affordable.

“A typical radon mitigation system consists of a vent pipe, a fan, and then properly sealing cracks and other openings. And what happens is the system collects radon gas from underneath the foundation and vents it outside.”

Once outside, radon will dissipate and no longer be dangerous.

While state lawassures homebuyers the right to know if the property the plan to purchase has been tested for radon and the results of that testing, there are no such protections for renters.

The EPA has a “Radon Guide for Tenants,” which includes a Renter’s Radon Checklist to help renters understand the steps they can take to protect themselves from radon exposure.

More information on radon safety can be found online at lung.org/radon, epa.gov/radon, and DHSS’s Delaware Healthy Homes page.

