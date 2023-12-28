Delaware's first first-tagging recycling program already a success in Smyrna

The Town of Smyrna is the first in Delaware to use a cart-tagging recycling program and it’s already seeing positive results.

The "Feet on the Street" program seeks to improve recycling practices and reduce recycling contamination rates, which occurs when non-recyclable materials are placed in recycling bins, compromising items that could be reused.

Smyrna was selected to pilot the program because it had elevated recycling contamination. According to Delaware Solid Waste Authority Chief of Business and Governmental Services Michael Parkowski, community buy-in and cooperation are key if the program is to expand to other parts of the state.

“Hopefully, this program shows that it works and we can’t do it without the cooperation of the holler or the town that’s providing the service,” Parkowski said. “But if we can get that cooperation, which I assume we will be able to moving forward, then we will be able to expand it to other parts of the state.”

Parkowski says he hopes the program also serves as an educational tool, clearing up confusion over what can and can’t be recycled.

“Sometimes the education isn‘t as good as we would like and so sometimes people aren’t really sure what they should or shouldn’t put in their recycling cart,” Parkowski said. “One of the ways to deal with that is a program like this. So, it gives feedback to the customer and really educates them on what’s supposed to go into your recycling cart.”

At the end of the six-week trial, Smyrna’s contamination rate dropped from 34% to 5%, one of Delaware’s lowest rates.

