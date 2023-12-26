DNREC dredging clears Sussex waterways and restores salt marsh

DNREC is resuming two Sussex County waterway projects.

Dredging on White Creek and the Assawoman Canal that began in early 2023 is underway again.

Michael Globetti is Media Relations Manager at DNREC.

“It has resumed this month and again, this is under the aegis of our DNREC’s Shoreline and Management Section, and both projects are expected to be completed by late winter or early spring, March 31 or prior to that."

Globetti says it's restarting now after a pause.

"The White Creek Project was to have been completed earlier this year and ran into an environmental window closing on construction work and dredging due to migratory diamondback terrapins."

The dredging underway now at the southern end of the Assawoman Canal should finish early in February. Globetti says crews then move into White Creek.

The goal is to restore both waterways to previous depths for safer boating and recreational use. Dredged sediment will be reused to restore the degraded salt marsh at DNREC’s Assawoman Wildlife Area.

