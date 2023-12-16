Demand at the Food Bank remains high, seeking year-round pantry staples, volunteers

Demand at the Food Bank of Delaware remains high.

Food Bank of Delaware Communications Director Kim Turner says they have consistently seen high levels of need since the pandemic began.

“I don’t think any of us thought we’d get hit by the pandemic, and then we would get hit by inflation, and then when people lost their emergency snap allotments, that really impacted people," she says. "So we have just seen this sustained increase in need since March of 2020.”

But needs spike around the holidays as families struggle to afford holiday gifts for loved ones.

“At Thanksgiving, we saw a lot of people come through our mass mobile pantries that we’ve had since the start of the pandemic, so we know that people are really struggling to make ends meet," Turner says.

Turner says several other factors contribute to food insecurity like high fuel costs and a lack of affordable housing.

“Every day the people that we serve are making tradeoffs," Turner says. "They might skip a meal before they skip paying their rent or their mortgage or paying the utility bill.”

Turner says leading up to Christmas, they are looking for donations typically found around the holiday table – stuffing, potatoes, canned vegetables – and year-round staples like pasta, rice, and canned fruits.

Donations do typically increase around this time of year too with people making last-minute monetary donations to write off on their tax returns.

And Turner adds they are always looking for volunteers to help at the Food Bank.