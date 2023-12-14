Respiratory illness numbers are mostly down this season; experts warn to stay cautious

Delaware’s Division of Public Health is working to avoid another tridemic this year.

Respiratory illness numbers are mostly down this season, and the state wants to keep it that way.

Division of Public Health deputy director Rebecca Walker, who oversees all clinical and science operations at the division, compares stats from week 48 (11/26/23-12/2/23) of this year's respiratory virus season with last years.

“Our RSV numbers are lower, but they’re high for this week," said Walker. "Our COVID numbers are lower, and our flu numbers are significantly lower. If you remember last year our flu season was pretty intense. There was a lot going on and we had a lot of cases. This year right now we have 331 cases as of this past week for flu.”

There were 4,527 flu cases at this time last season.

There have been 3,414 reported COVID cases so far this respiratory season, down from 8,400 this time last year.

Walker attributes the lower numbers to more people being diligent about proper hand washing, wearing a mask, and getting tested.

But flu vaccination numbers are starting to trend down- a change from last year.

281,446 flu vaccine doses had been delivered by this time last season. This year, just 243,375 have made it into Delawareans’ arms so far.

Walker says while some may not be heavily affected if they contract a respiratory virus, others in their life might.

“Anybody who has a respiratory disease problem - COPD, chronic asthma, other issues - you don’t want to make it difficult for them. And if they get these diseases it’s a lot more difficult for them to recover from them than others,” she explained.

To help keep case numbers down, Walker encourages Delawareans to get their updated vaccines before holiday gatherings and travel.

She also suggests getting tested for the flu, COVID, and RSV if feeling sick, and stay home if any tests come back positive.

She points Delawareans to coronavirus.delaware.gov/holiday-recommendations for seasonally curated information.

