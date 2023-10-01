Delaware ranks 17th in the nation on AARP’s new Long-Term Services and Supports Scorecard

Delaware ranks 17th in the nationon AARP’s new Long-Term Services and Supports Scorecard - up from 22nd a year ago.

AARP Delaware’s Director of Communication Kim Wharton says the report is a compilation of data and analysis offering a snapshot of how states are supporting older adults.

“And what's unique about this one is it compares different states' performances on different factors and dimensions. Not just one aspect, it's not just a broad brush stroke, but AARP really breaks down the different areas by state and that gives the states a marker of success. And they can compare themselves to how other states are doing,” explained Wharton.

This scoring strategy, paired with the in-depth analysis in a large number of different categories, aims to allow more open lines of communication between states to help them share best practices and methodologies.

Delaware’s best score came in Safety and Quality, with nursing home residents’ vaccination rates and high quality nursing homes statewide helping the state land at number two in the nation in that category.

But the state fell flat in the area of Choice of Setting and Provider, ranking 48th for the number of assisted living and residential care units available, and 42nd for the number of home health and personal care aides.

Wharton says for health aides, that low number is in part driven by wage disparities.

“There’s a real wage gap in terms of what we’re paying statewide to home health aides. There’s about a $3 disparity there, so that’s a real issue in equity,” she said.

Delaware is ranked 25th for Support for Family Caregivers.

While the state does have Paid Family Leave, AARP wants to see a Caregiver Tax Credit introduced during the next legislative session to further support family caregivers.

This year, AARP Delaware worked with the General Assembly’s Aging-In-Place Working Group on legislation to address some of the needs outlined in the state scorecard.

While that may bring a higher score next year as the results of those efforts trickle in, more needs to be done from a legislative standpoint.

The Aging-In-Place Working Group’s chair, State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos, recently told Delaware Public Media that more bills based on recommendations developed with the help of the AARP are on the way next legislative session.

One area that requires a direct change in public policy is in the area of community integration, and how at-home caretakers are able to administer care. Out of 22 health maintenance tasks required for many in the aging population, only 5 are able to be delegated to non-nurse healthcare workers.

This affects accessibility.

“The [state’s] Board of Nursing and the government in general need to decide that it is possible for nurses to teach and supervise those that are directly providing care, in at-home care situations, to be able to give medication safely, to be able to change dressings, to be able to give two feedings if that's necessary,” said Susan Reinhard, Senior Vice President of the AARP Public Policy Institute.

The results of this report are intended to drive change to improve the quality of life for both the aging population and those who care for them.

The full report can be found below: