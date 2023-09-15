COVID-19 cases rise as a new vaccine rolls out next week

COVID cases are rising as a new vaccine is set to roll out in the First State.

The average number of Delawareans hospitalized for COVID last week was 55, up from 18 last month. And there were 537 confirmed positive cases reported this week.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health expects the updated COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to be available locally within the next week. They were formulated to more closely target the current circulating variants.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get this updated vaccine as soon as possible if their last booster was over two months ago, or they have never gotten a COVID vaccine.

The new vaccine will be available at pharmacies, health care providers, state public health clinics, federally qualified health centers. Both state and private insurance plans cover the cost.

For the uninsured or underinsured, free vaccinations will be available at federally qualified health centers, public health clinics, local pharmacies, and certain providers via the state's Immunization Program.

And any participant in the CDC’s Vaccines for Children Program can also receive an updated vaccine where they receive their routine vaccinations.

Vaccine locations will be updated on vaccines.gov when they become available.

More information on Delaware's COVID response and the vaccine can be found at coronavirus.delaware.gov.