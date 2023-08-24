Space-science research is on the rise in the First State

Work is already underway at the new Delaware Space Observation Center located within the University of Delaware’s ISE Lab building.

The lab’s 3D printer was busy printing a piece for the UD CubeSat Ground Station- a project developed in collaboration with NASA's CURIE mission.

UD sophomore TJ Tomaszewski is the project’s student lead. He says the project is the first of its kind in Delaware.

“A CubeSat is a standardized version of a satellite. We will mainly be studying plasma in the upper ionosphere, so think high energy particles up in space. That's our main mission.”

That work includes studying the mechanisms of space weather, particularly solar flares.

“Space weather is something that could potentially impact our daily lives. It can affect aircrafts because if there's a lot of solar activity, they have to avoid the auroral zones, and they have to divert their flight path. It affects the power grid. It affects communications, including GPS,” explained Delaware Space Observation Center Director Bennett Maruca.

The research being conducted through the CubeSat Ground Station is one of many space-related projects in the First State that have practical applications, and helps Delaware forge a path to join the rapidly developing space economy.

Maruca says Delaware has been involved in space research for decades, but this federal boost will help bring more opportunity to students and research professionals alike.

And everyone using modern technology benefits from advancing research in this field.

“Frankly we’re all carrying around GPS-enabled devices, and those all communicate with satellites. We are a space faring society, even though most of us have never ventured beyond our atmosphere,” said Maruca.

UD’s new research lab was built this summer, and is already home to numerous projects despite it still being under construction.

Maruca wants it to be an open space for both education and research, and make it so students can feel welcomed and inspired when they walk through its doors.

Lab Manager Jarod Dagney says its already a huge step up from what they had before.

“Our old lab in Sharp was about a third of what we have now. So it’s been a very nice expansion for all of our projects,” said Dagney.

The Center was created using $900,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending split between the University of Delaware and Delaware State University.

In addition to the new lab, the funding allowed the two universities to acquire scientific instruments and spacecraft components, and develop multiple programs that provide students and researchers unique, hands-on experiences and opportunities.

Senator Tom Carper helped secure the funding.

“My hope is that the research going on here, the experimentation going on, the learning going on here, can actually be monetized: turned into economic activity, jobs, and that sort of thing. And help make it a safer planet on which to live,” Carper said.

DSU just saw its Robotic Astronomical Observatory installed, which can be accessed by students, researchers, and the general public.