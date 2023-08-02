Division of Public Health introduces a new resource to help combat the opioid crisis

While opioid prescription rates have declined nationwide in the last decade, Delaware has the highest high-dosage opioid prescription and long-acting/extended-release opioid fill rates in the country.

This is according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2019 Annual Surveillance Report on Drug-Related Outcomes.

2 years later, the CDC reported that in 2020, Delaware ranked third highest among all states in drug overdose death rates with a rate of 47.3 per 100,000 population.

The Division of Public Health has now added another resource to fight the opioid epidemic here in Delaware.

The Delaware Prescription Monitoring Program, now available on My Healthy Community under the Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder section, provides insight to dispensed prescriptions, and helps to identify communities at high risk for opioid use disorder.

The site tracks 7 key data points that act as indicators of a high need for treatment. These include the number of people filling high-dose opioid prescriptions, long-acting/extended-release opioid prescriptions, people filling a partial opioid agonist prescription, and people filling benzodiazepine prescriptions in the same month as an opioid.

They also look at whether an opioid prescription was paid for in cash or using Medicaid.

Two of those indicators, people who filled a partial opioid agonist prescription (which is an opioid use treatment drug), and people who filled a high dose opioid prescription are compiled into a map showing communities, by zip code, with gaps in opioid use treatment.

Darker blue areas on the map indicate a high need for treatment.

“You can see that the counties, the darker counties, are ones that might be more concerning because they have a high volume of those that are considered maybe overprescribing, with low volume of partial opioid agonist, which means that there might be those that are in need of treatment,” said Katie Capelli, is an epidemiologist with the Division of Public Health.

Capelli adds the data helps the Division pinpoint areas that need the most attention, and more carefully address overprescribing and other areas of concern, like contradictory indications.

“We do this by either creating opportunities for continual education, or going to the prescribers and dispensers themselves and doing one-on-one training to make sure that they are familiar with the best practices put out by the CDC, providing patient-centered care, and making sure that they have the tools necessary if they do screen a patient and find that that patient might be struggling with substance use disorder,” Capelli explained.

In 2022, the CDC released a Clinical Practice Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Pain. It offers updated information on acute pain management, and alternative options to opioids for treating pain.

Delaware-specific resources for providers and dispensers can be found online at HelpIsHereDE.com.

