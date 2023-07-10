$10 million is going toward combatting Delaware's opioid crisis

The Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission is moving forward with recommendations for its next round of funding.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long says this comes at a time of urgency in the state.

“We have a crisis. This week we had 17 overdoses. One of the highest numbers we’ve had in a long time,” said Hall-Long.

Delaware continues to be among the top 3 states with the highest drug overdose rates in the country.

The commission this week recommended 38 grant applications for organizations working to combat the state’s opioid crisis in areas such as harm reduction, recovery, and prevention.

This includes organizations like Brandywine Counseling, who are seeking funding for their center specializing in the treatment of injection site wounds, including advanced wounds as a result of xylazine use, along with several organizations offering things such as housing support, counseling, and food assistance.

16 are statewide efforts while 15 are focused in New Castle County, 3 in Kent County, and 4 in Sussex County.

If they receive final approval from the Behavioral Health Consortium, over $10 million will be distributed among the 38 organizations.

During the meeting, State Representative Kendra Johnson expressed some concerns over the equity of the funding distribution.

“I know that we're going to do good work. I know, without a doubt. But what concerns me sometimes is making sure that we hit all marginalized individuals. Not just what we think these people look like, but every cross section,” Johnson explained.

She compares the opioid crisis response to the COVID-19 response, where it took implementation of a grassroots approach for the state to reach marginalized communities in testing, vaccinations, and other initiatives.

Commission Co-chair Attorney General Kathy Jennings assured Johnson that moving forward, there will be a more focused, data-driven approach to reaching the hardest hit communities in the state.

The Behavioral Health Consortium meets July 18th to make the final funding decisions.

Funding distribution is to be expected 2 to 3 weeks after organizations are briefed on their deliverables.