Delaware to pilot first combined fentanyl-xylazine test strip program

Delaware’s Behavioral Health consortium will help pilot the country’s first combined xylazine and fentanyl test strips — a harm reduction tool developed by a Delaware-based medical supply company.

With Delaware’s overdose crisis showing no signs of slowing, state public health officials tout fentanyl test strips as an opportunity to help drug users take precautions.

But some users receiving test strips say they have little use for them – fentanyl is now the most common opioid on the market.

"I know what I'm using has [fentanyl] in it," said a woman named KC who visited a mobile syringe exchange in Dover this spring. "I don't need to test it — if it didn't have [fentanyl], I think I could feel it."

Xylazine, however, is relatively new, and many users say they do not want to develop a dependency on an entirely new substance, which leaves users with open sores prone to infection. Harm reduction workers already distribute stand-alone Xylazine test strips in every Delaware county.

Lt. Governor Bethan Hall Long, who promoted the new pilot this week, says the effort could be a more efficient and cost-effective approach to providing test strips.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it makes it much easier, cost effective and efficient," she said. "And we’re proud that Delaware will be the first in the country to pilot the one strip. ”

Hall Long also stands by the value of fentanyl test strips, arguing that some users remain wary of fentanyl and deserve the option to know what they are using. "There are still people who will want to make sure they aren't taking something with fentanyl in it — we need to have everything available to fight overdoses, and test strips are part of that," she said.

The new test strips were developed by the Bear-based company SIVAD Diagnostic Medical Group, LLC, which expanded into the harm reduction sphere after producing personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Brandywine and Gibney Mobile Health will be responsible for distributing the strips to users through drop-in centers and mobile harm reduction vans.