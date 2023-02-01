Delaware to distribute 44,000 canisters of baby formula at no cost to families

Delaware families with infants up to 12 months old are eligible for a free can of infant formula.

The State of Delaware purchased 44,000 canisters of infant formula through a partnership with Donate Delaware, and are distributing through 22 different locations throughout the state.

“We’re seeing the fruits of our labor right now, we’re going to see a lot of families truly benefit here in Delaware," says Donate Delaware President Dave Tiberi. "We’ve been really blessed, God has opened a lot of doors for us to have the opportunity, to our knowledge, to be the first state to be able to supply this to our families in need, so that is a true blessing.”

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long says the formula shortage is an added stressor on families on top of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

“Oh my goodness, fear, of making sure our children were safe," Hall-Long says. "What we didn’t want was dilution of formula. What we didn’t want were parents and children going hungry. No one should go hungry, and no child.”

The formula secured for Delaware families is Care A2+, a brand with similar ingredients to Similac.

The shortage began last February, when formula producer Abbott Laboratories closed a facility in Michigan because of safety concerns from the FDA. Abbott announced in late August it would resume production within the following six weeks, but predicted hiccups in the restarting process.

A valid ID or piece of mail or billing statement with a Delaware address is required to receive the free canister. There are 13 locations for pick up in New Castle County, 3 in Kent, and 6 in Sussex. The full list and additional information can be found at ltgov.delaware.gov/formula.