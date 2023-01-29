DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware

DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties.

DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.

Five are in New Castle County, three in Kent County, and six in Sussex County.

Susan Love is the administrator of the climate and sustainability section at DNREC. She says the stations should provide a significant amount of new charging capacity.

"Each site will have at least two charging stations, and it is important to mention that sometimes those charging stations will have multiple ports and can charge more than one car at a time,” said Love. “Also we required that these charging stations also can service a wide range of vehicles. These stations will all have to serve two different types of plug so that cars from all manufacturers can utilize those stations."

Love notes the locations cover all parts of the state from the I-95 corridor to Dover to the beaches and to Seaford, and they should be installed in 12-to-18 months.

She says they were selected for a variety of reasons.

"We really looked to make sure that the locations had proximity to amenities like restrooms, food, or shopping, but also we were looking for stations that were close to multifamily dwellings, where residents may not have access to home charging if you park on a street or don't have a garage. So sort of two-fold," said Love.

Drivers will be able to charge up enough to handle driving 100 miles in 15-to-20 minutes for a fee. DNREC anticipates that fee will be equal or less than what you would pay for gas.

The fast charging stations locations selected include:

New Castle County



Wawa (Claymont) - 2621 Philadelphia Pike

ShopRite (Wilmington) - 1600 W. Newport Pike

Shore Stop (New Castle) - 906 S. Dupont Highway

Budget Inn (New Castle) - 3 Memorial Drive

Candlewood Suites (Newark) - 1101 S. College Avenue

Kent County



City of Milford (Milford) - 200 N. Front Street

Comfort Inn Suites (Dover) - 1654 N. Dupont Highway

Quality Inn (Smyrna) - 190 Stadium Street

Sussex County

