ChristianaCare hosts community event highlighting SIDS

ChristianaCare is drawing attention to sudden unexpected infant death syndrome , or SIDS, with a community event this Saturday in Wilmington.

The hospital system is throwing a baby shower to give parents information about child safety.

Between 2016 and 2020, Delaware had a slightly above average SIDS rate compared to the rest of the country at 101.1 cases per 100,000 live births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ChristianaCare Program Coordinator Adriana Viveros-Sosa said the event will focus on how parents can help keep infants and newborns safe–especially when they sleep.

“Nothing should be on the crib. Nothing at all, only the baby and if you want to wrap the baby around in a swaddler. But nothing should be around the crib. We do recommend for babies co-share the room with the parents, not the bed,” she said.

Viveros-Sosa said babies should always be placed on their backs in the crib and to keep things like curtains out of reach.