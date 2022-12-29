ChristianaCare receives $2.4 million grant to bolster healthcare across the state

ChristianaCare announces it’s using a $2.4 million federal grant to help improve Delaware's healthcare workforce.

The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will help expand the health system's Institute for Learning, Leadership and Development or iLEAD.

Christiana’s Omar Khan said there’s a need for not only more primary care and behavioral health providers, but for medical assistants and other important health care roles.

“The healthcare needs of the future aren’t going to be one doctor, 100 patients. They’re really going to be: here’s our community, what’s a team that’s needed to serve that?” Khan said.

The funding will expand the program in Kent and Sussex counties, as well as in underserved areas in Wilmington.

In early December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded Delaware $11 million to retain and recruit more public health workers across the state.

