Delaware Center for the Inland Bays hires new executive director

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has named a new executive director.

Christophe Tulou is not new to Delaware.

He’s dedicated his career to environmental and natural resources conservation - most recently serving as Democratic Senior Counsel and Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee under its chairman, Senator Tom Carper. He also was a cabinet secretary at DNREC under then Gov. Carper.

Photo taken by Anna Fagan / Christophe Tulou

Now, Tulou returns to Delaware, starting as the Center for the Inland Bay’s executive director on January 9th.

He calls this position the perfect opportunity for him to work with communities and see the results of the work being done.

“The first thing is getting out and having a chance to learn from folks who so enjoy and have benefited from living near the Bays and the Watershed. And just getting to know folks and their experiences. And to continue the great work that the folks at the Center have done over many years now," he said.

Tulou says he has roots with the Center; he was on the initial board of directors when it was created in 1994.

He says between then and now, he’s seen the organization mature.

“The Center for the Inland Bays was established because people were concerned that the Inland Bays that they knew as young people was not the same Bays that they were familiar with as they grew up," he said. "So what I’ve seen the Center do is help us to understand better what’s going on in the Bays and what we can do to try to make sure that we can protect and preserve the gem of Sussex County.”

Tulou joins the Center for the Inland Bays at a time of growth, due in part to funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Center is receiving more than $4.5 million over five years for projects seeking to accelerate work on he environmental and community restoration goals within the Inland Bays Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan.

Tulou replaces Chris Bason, who stepped aside in April after 18 years with the Center to raise his two daughters while his wife focuses on her career.