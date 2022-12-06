Delaware receives $11 million in public health grant funding

The Centers for Disease Control awards Delaware $11 million in to bolster the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure.

Gov. John Carney and the state’s Congressional delegation lauded the funding as a way for the state to retain and recruit more public health workers.

The funding will allow the state to hire 12 new public health workers, as well as retain 29 existing positions.

Tracey Johnson with the Department of Public Health said retaining workers is key during the pandemic.

“This grant is phenomenal for us to not fall backward after certain funding streams stop. It allows us to keep pushing forward.”

Johnson said the funding will allow the state to hire community outreach, rural health and school liaison positions, among others.

“The CDC recognizes that we have to backfill. We have to lay these strong foundations or we’re just starting it over, starting it over. We’re really excited.”

The funds are part of a nationwide $3 billion package for public health funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.