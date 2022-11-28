Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County

The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro.

The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients.

Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the need for one in this area of Sussex County is great.

“When you think about the growth of the population - especially in Millsboro - we’ve applied to the HRB (Delaware Health Resources Board); we actually have already given a presentation and we’re so encouraged by the fact that during that hearing, the HRB board members said that seven criteria for giving approval had all been met - they actually voted on it. But they couldn’t actually vote on the proposal itself because we have to go through a public hearing process," said Tam.

That virtual public hearing is Wednesday at 9 a.m.

If approved, Tam says construction on the 24,000- square-foot facility at the corner of Route 113 and Hardscrabble Road can start early next year and be ready by 2025.

He says it will offer walk-in services and 24/7 pediatric emergency services through a combination of on-campus and virtual care.

Tam says if the $32 million facility is approved it will increase Beebe’s reach in Sussex County.

“We’re going to be looking at four healthcare campuses. Those are large campuses where we’ll have healthcare facilities, lots of services - integrated services," he said. "And on top of that, we have almost 20 to 25 clinics of one type or another that provide outpatient ambulatory services to the community here in Sussex County.”

Beebe already has facilities in Rehoboth, Lewes and Millville.