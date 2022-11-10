Delaware launches flu dashboard as cases spike

Flu season has arrived in full force with more than 250 reported cases in Delaware so far.

The state Division of Public Health now offers a way to track flu cases online.

It’s the first time the state is implementing an online dashboard for flu data.

It launched Nov. 1st at a time when cases across the state started to spike.

“Last year we had a good number of cases but we actually didn’t see our first case until the first week of November. So for us to have over 200 cases as of last week, that in itself shows that this year we are seeing a lot of cases early on in comparison to last year,” State flu epidemiologist Lisandra Clarke said.

Clarke said data from countries in the Southern Hemisphere pointed to a more active flu season here in the U.S.

“So we were expecting a lot of cases, but I do believe we didn’t expect so many cases so soon. Definitely very interesting to witness so far.”

Clarke said they used the state’s COVID-19 dashboard as a template for this new flu tracker.