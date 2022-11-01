Delaware adds two new insurers to Health Insurance Marketplace

Nov. 1 marks the start of open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Standing in front of Westside Family Healthcare in Wilmington, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said Delawareans have more choices than ever this year in the states’ insurance marketplace.

Previously, Delawareans could only choose plans from a single provider, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Now, Blunt Rochester said the addition of AmeriHealth Caritas and Aetna CVS Health means there’s 30 plans to choose from.

“We want to make sure people, number one, take a look at those choices and make sure that they fit their plans, their needs and their budget,” Blunt Rochester said.

She added lawmakers have fixed the so-called family glitch loophole by extending eligibility for ACA subsidies to family members of workers whose employer-based plans do not offer affordable family coverage.

Open enrollment closes Jan. 15.

Enrollees who want coverage starting Jan. 1 need to sign up by Dec. 15.