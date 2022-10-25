Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D

Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions.

Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.

Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Kevin O’Neill says a part of the reason it’s staying in Delaware is the strong technology support network.

“In addition there is a deep talent pool in life science technology folks, professionals, in the greater area, Delaware and Philadelphia, that serve as a great resource for a growing company," O'Neill said.

UVAX’s main R&D work right now is focused on COVID and HIV vaccines.

“Our lead compound is in HIV," O'Neill said. "So we have an AIDS vaccine in development which we feel has the potential to become an extremely valuable and important vaccine in the fight against HIV infection, and that’s all really getting started right here in Delaware.”

UVAX received a $1 million Jobs Performance Grant and $240,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund to help with its expansion..

The state also approved just over 4 million dollars in grants to global water technologies manufacturer Solenis for its R&D expansion in Wilmington.

Solenis is adding a research and development facility at the old DuPont Chestnut Run campus in Wilmington. Solenis received a $3.5 million Lab Space Grant from the Strategic Fund and $552,000 for a Jobs Performance Grant to transform the 100,000 square foot space at what’s now a hub for science companies.

Director of Innovation at Delaware Prosperity Partnership Noah Olsen says these types of projects and expansions are becoming frequent.

“Whether its in life sciences or the advanced chemical industry, these are sectors that are growing rapidly not only in Delaware but in the region," Olsen said. "And so continued investment by the state in helping to support those companies and continued investment by DPP to go out and try to work with them and engage these companies to assist in their growth here is something that we’re going to see more of down the line.”

Solenis has 48 manufacturing facilities and more than 6400 employees worldwide, serving industries in 120 countries. Solenis currently employs more than 300 in New Castle County and the move will bring up to 46 more.