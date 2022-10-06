State unveils new training for pharmacists to help curb opioid addiction

Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced new resources for pharmacists to help curb substance use disorder.

A new webinar will help train pharmacists co-prescribing the overdose medication naloxone along with opioids.

In an effort to help curb opioid overdoses, DPH allows pharmacists to co-prescribe naloxone without a doctor’s prescription through its Community-Based Naloxone Access Program.

Officials say these new resources help build on that program by creating a webinar for pharmacists educating them on the effects of co-prescribing naloxone with certain opioids.

“We just standardized the training by creating this webinar. We said ‘let’s offer this. Let’s make it clear and crystal-clean of why they should be participating and why they should be co-dispensing naloxone,'” DPH Epidemiologist Katie Capelli said.

According to the CDC, Delaware has the third highest rate of opioid deaths in the country.

“So, really anyone purchasing an opioid in the state of Delaware should be co-prescribed naloxone and (taught) the importance of having naloxone in the home,” Capelli said.

Several independent and chain pharmacies already participate in the program.

Capelli added patients who are co-prescribed naloxone are counseled on why they are being prescribed the drug and how to use it in case of an emergency.