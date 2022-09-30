ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State

A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location.

ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington.

And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”

ImmunoTek also operates centers in 13 other states, including Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Lee says donated plasma is turned into medicines and therapies for people suffering from various diseases, including immune disorders and cancer patients - just to name a few.

He says just to treat one patient for a year, 130 to 1,200 plasma donations are needed from healthy donors.

“As a whole, we are a plasma collection company. We collect the life-saving plasma that is eventually turned into medication for people, who in many instances, would not be able to live or have the same kind of function of life without it.”

He notes donating plasma is a lot like donating blood, but uses an automated process to separate the plasma from the blood and returns remaining red blood cells to the donor.

ImmunoTek Plasma’s Wilmington location is on Governor Printz Blvd and is open Tuesday through Saturday. You can make an appointment here.