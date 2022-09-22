State expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

The Delaware Division of Public Health is further expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.

Delaware’s monkeypox case count has increased by 10 in the last three weeks – sitting at 35 statewide.

Previously, DPH focused on vaccinating those with preexisting conditions and anyone “high risk” such as those with multiple sex partners and sex workers.

DPH officials are now expanding eligibility for the vaccine to include all gay, bisexual, transgender or nonbinary people having sex with men, as well as females having sex with gay, bisexual, nonbinary or transgender males.

Health care workers who care for suspected and confirmed monkeypox cases are eligible for the vaccine, as well.

As are laboratory staff who handle monkeypox lab work.

Officials say the two-part vaccine, given 28 days apart, is not fully effective until two weeks after the second dose.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not encourage monkeypox vaccination for the broader public or everyone who is sexually active.