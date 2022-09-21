Goodwill & Trex announce partnership to recycle and repurpose plastic film

Goodwill and Trex announce a partnership to recycle and repurpose plastic film.

The partnership is regional - encompassing Goodwill of Delaware Goodwill of the Chesapeake, serving D.C., Maryland and Virginia and another Goodwill serving Delaware County, PA.

“Goodwill of Delaware was looking for ways to decrease the amount of product that we send to landfills," said Leah Williams, VP of brand and community engagement for Goodwill. "Plastics are one of the largest categories of items that we end up sending to landfills. And so we’ve partnered with the Goodwill of the Chesapeake and the Goodwill of Greater Washington, D.C., to come together to find out how we can collectively solve this issue.”

Williams notes that this effort with Trex targets any plastic, thin enough to push your thumb through, like dry cleaning bags, single-use plastic bags, bubble wrap and e-Commerce mailers.

Trex will recycle them to use in its composite decking products.

Williams says the three Goodwill's have been collecting plastics from the public for four months. Goodwill of Delaware alone has amassed more than 24,000 pounds of single use plastics just by taking the plastic it gets when donors deliver clothing in a bag.

She says Goodwill anticipates sending more than 300,000 pounds of plastic film to Trex this year and next.

If you have plastics to donate, take it to your local Goodwill store in Delaware.