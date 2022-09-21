© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech

DPH's #MyReasonWhyDE campaign features young people being role models for other youths

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
MyReasonsWhyDE IMages .jpg
Delaware Division of Public Health
/
Delaware Division of Public Health

The Division of Public Health announces an anti-drug campaign asking young people to make short PSA videos.

The #MyReasonWhyDE campaign asks Delaware’s youth to make videos promoting what keeps them happy, healthy, and drug-free and upload them at myreasonwhyde.com.

The goal is to feature young people in the community as influencers giving diverse reasons not to use drugs.

DPH is using this campaign as a long-term strategy to work with community partners and schools to promote resilience and positive messaging.

Katie Capelli oversees the campaign for the Division of Public Health.

"This sprung out of a need to really educate our students on the drug crisis, but also to give them a voice and we know that the peer-to-peer model is a lot more effective with youth. And our social media model is a lot more effective with youth than hearing it from adults or hearing it from the state,” said Capelli. “So we really wanted to get the youth involved, get them excited around a positive resilient message."

There were four workshops during the summer to build the PSAs with community partners, and they featured t-shirt contests, art expressions with song and dance all using #MyReasonWhyDE.

Capelli, who oversees the campaign for DPH, says they are looking to branch out.

"Now we want to bring it to the next level. Now we want to engage our other partners whether it be our school systems or after school care. Whether it just be individuals, and we have many adults that are also participating in this campaign that want to get their children involved with it," said Capelli.

The campaign also seeks to educate teens on the drug crisis so they’re better informed.

Capelli notes this allows young people – mainly high school age – to be positive role models.

Tags
Science, Health, Tech Delaware Division of Public HealthDPH#MyReasonWhyDE
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry