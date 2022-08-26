DART two add 4 new zero-emission vehicles

The Delaware Transit Corporation is adding four new zero emission buses to its feet thanks to a $11 million federal grant.

Two of the new buses will be hydrogen powered, a first for the fleet.

Officials said the new bus purchases will make 20% of DART’s fleet zero emission vehicles.

CEO John Sisson said they plan to increase that to 50% within the next decade and have a fully zero emission fleet within 30 years.

“These buses are more expensive than a traditional diesel bus, but we want to be as aggressive as we can as long as they continue to perform like we expect them to.”

Sisson said the hydrogen bus purchases will be a trial run of sorts to see if that technology is good for the state long term.

“Evaluate that technology as it grows and determine, longterm, what’s the best solution for our fleet. And maybe it’s a combination of both, as we enter to provide cleaner transportation for Delaware. ”

This is the fifth federal grant to support the purchase of alternative-fueled buses.

The DTC has received a total of $22 million in federal grants to purchase alternative-fueled vehicles.