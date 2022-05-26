Division of Public Health recommends COVID testing surrounding holiday weekend

Delaware’s Division of Public Health recommends Delawareans get tested before and after attending large gatherings during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

COVID cases remain on the rise in the First State with the 7 day average for positive tests still above with 20 percent, and the 7 day average for new cases at 566 Tuesday.

And DPH’s chief physician Dr. Gregory Wanner (WON-ER) says COVID cases will likely continue to rise.

“We have seen a pretty significant uptrend in the number of cases in recent weeks,” said Wanner. “I think that uptrend will probably continue, especially with the Memorial Day weekend, and graduation parties, and everything else that’s going on over the next few weeks.”

There are currently no mask mandates or limitations on the size of indoor gatherings, but there are ways to prevent continued spread.

Wanner says both at-home rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are helpful in determining one’s status, which can help prevent the continued spread of the virus.

“We would recommend that people get tested or test themselves shortly before they go to any large gatherings, especially indoor gatherings, those would be the kind of highest risk,” explained Wanner. “You know if people can check even home tests, the home rapid tests, hours before they leave for their gathering. That’s probably the best bet, just to know your status.”

Delawareans should get tested about 5 days after attending a gathering, or if they develop symptoms.

DPH reports that appointments at PCR testing sites statewide remain widely available, unlike in early 2022 during the omicron surge.

Delawareans can find locations statewide to get a free PCR test at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.

At-home rapid tests can be found at many pharmacies - and the federal government also has free at-home tests available to be shipped directly to homes. Delawareans can obtain those tests by visiting covid.gov, or by calling 800-232-0233.