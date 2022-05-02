© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Coons and Blunt-Rochester show support for new zero-emission technology

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published May 2, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT
Lisa Blunt Rochester hydrogen fuel cell
1 of 4  — Lisa Blunt Rochester hydrogen fuel cell
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester gets ready to take the Toyota Mirai for a spin.
Rachel Sawicki
Chris Coons Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck
2 of 4  — Chris Coons Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck
Sen. Chris Coons sits in a hydrogen fuel-cell truck, that emits no fossil fuels, and almost no odors or noise.
Rachel Sawicki
IMG_4308.jpg
3 of 4  — IMG_4308.jpg
Tom Stricker, group vice president of Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs for Toyota Motor North America, gives opening remarks before the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle demonstration.
Rachel Sawicki
IMG_4315.jpg
4 of 4  — IMG_4315.jpg
Sen. Coons and Rep. Blunt Rochester listen as Bikram Roy Chowdhury, Senior Research Scientist for Process Engineering and Combustion, explains the hydrogen fuel-cell technology, and how hydrogen hubs will be used to refuel cars.
Rachel Sawicki

Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles have debuted in California, but need a hydrogen hub to refuel, but Air Liquide and Toyota are working to make that happen in Delaware.

The two companies created the Mirai, a zero-emission vehicle that runs on hydrogen-cell technology. And because hydrogen has the highest energy content of any fuel on the market, it could replace diesel.

Sen. Chris Coons drove a heavy-duty hydrogen-cell truck around the Air Liquide Innovation Campus Monday, and Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester test drove a Mirai to highlight and support the use of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

“Elegant, efficient, economical, I’m trying to think of every E-word I can think of, and easy to drive," Blunt-Rochester said after stepping out of the Mirai. "Wow, that was great.”

Coons, and Texas Republican Senator John Coryn are champions of the Hydrogen Infrastructure Initiative, a package of bills to support the technology and cut emissions in troublesome areas.

“These commercial scale demonstrations show that it is possible," Coons said. "And that hydrogen really can be the clean energy fuel of the future.”

Hydrogen powered vehicles, much like gasoline powered vehicles, can’t be refueled at home the way electric vehicles are, so an infrastructure of hydrogen hubs must be built before cars like the Mirai can hit the market in the First State.

Hydrogen fuel-cell technology is so versatile it can potentially pop up in aviation, power plants, construction vehicles, and more, as a clean substitute for gasoline and diesel.

And Air Liquide North America president Katie Ellet, President says it’s not meant to compete with battery electric and fuel cell electric

“There are applications where the batteries make total sense," Ellet said. "If you have a passenger car and you drive 40 miles or less a day, that's a good application, especially if you have a place to plug in every day. But for long-haul, for heavier payloads, for places where power or climate, cold climates and such, fuel cells make absolutely, quite a bit more sense.”

She adds that the Mirai and other hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are not expected to hit the market until 2025.

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
