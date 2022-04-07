Largest school blood drive returns to New Castle

After being scuttled due to the pandemic, the state’s largest school blood drive returns to William Penn High School in New Castle.

Dozens of students are partnering with the Blood Bank of Delmarva to run the event.

As many as 180 people are expected to donate during the drive, which is welcome news for Principal Lisa Brewington and her students.

She said in addition to helping the nationwide blood shortage, the event gives students in the school’s Allied Health program real world experience in the medical field.

“And a lot of them are also getting a phlebotomy certificate. So one of the things I did was ask them if they wanted to take over hosting the Blood Drive for Delmarva.”

Brewington said the drive fosters a sense of community for her students and gives them real world medical experience.

“They get to experience volunteering here and working side-by-side, so to speak, in case this might be something they may want to make a career out of.”

The event had been planned for last year, but an increase in pandemic precautions forced the school to cancel.

She herself stepped up and donated blood for the first time in her life.

The event runs through Friday.