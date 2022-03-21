EPA to make Georgetown contamination site a federal priority

The EPA announced that it's proposing to add the Georgetown North Groundwater Site to a list of national priorities.

The site has been contaminated by chemicals known to cause cancer that came from dry cleaning businesses in the area. The EPA says there might be other sources as well.

Placement on the list would mean the site is eligible for funding from the federal Superfund program, which provides states with resources to remediate contaminated sites.

The EPA stresses that drinking water in Georgetown meets public health standards. The city upgraded its water treatment plant in 2017 to remove the contaminants.

The agency plans to hold an informational session and take public comments on the proposal until May 17th at which point the EPA could move forward with determining the extent of the contamination and possible remedies.