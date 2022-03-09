Beebe updates its visitor guidelines

Beebe Healthcare updates its visitor guidelines as COVID cases continue to decline in the First State.

Beebe now allows one visitor per patient to rotate throughout the day at the Margaret H. Rollins Campus in Lewes. Only one visitor per day was permitted previously.

Visiting hours remain from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All visitors are required to wear a surgical mask and one will be provided if necessary. This policy includes Beebe’s Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus and at the Tunnell Cancer Center on the Rehoboth Health Campus.

And for patients discharged outside of visiting hours, one visitor is now permitted 30 minutes prior to discharge to help with care instructions.

Visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19 except for special circumstances.

Visitors are also asked to remain with the person they are visiting and to not wander around the hospital.