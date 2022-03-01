Beebe Healthcare’s Graduate Medical Education program gets a big boost

Beebe Healthcare receives a sizable donation for its Graduate Medical Education program.

The Ma-Ran Foundation is donating $3 million to establish the R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education on the Beebe Lewes campus.

Tom Protack is the President of the Beebe Medical Foundation, and he says the donation will be a big help for medical education programs.

"To actually start funding directly our medical education program which would include our undergraduate program, our graduate medical education residency programs, post-graduate medical education. It's a great wonderful gift to provide the seed bed for all these programs. Certainly it won't cover the cost of all the programs, but it certainly will provide the money we need to get them going to fund them," said Protack.

The programs at the R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education will help rotating medical students gain hands-on clinical experiences needed to complete medical school.

It will also offer Family Medicine residents hands-on experience while allowing post-graduate medical programs to help providers stay top of current guidelines.

Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says this fits with its plans for where Beebe is headed as a community health system.

"From a financial, from a philanthropic perspective this fits in exactly with all the support that we received from the community over the past two years with COVID and everything else. From the perspective of growing the community health system it is also integrated into our continued growth of our programs," said Tam.

The medical center will be in the Shaw building which will be renovated to host third-year medical students this July, and the first class of family medicine residents in 2023.