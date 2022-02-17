YMCA of Delaware expands its Diabetes Prevention Program

Prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes rates are up in Delaware. And the YMCA of Delaware is expanding its Diabetes Prevention Program to help combat those numbers.

The COVID pandemic is apparently fueling the rise in prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes rates in the First State.

“I think just the change in lifestyles that people have seen through - just COVID - people have been a little more sedentary; they haven’t been as active as they have been in the past," said Kat Luebke, the Y's community health integration program director. "And they’ve been under increased stress that we’ve seen just from living in this COVID-era.”

Luebke notes the expansion of their Diabetes Prevention Program includes programs in Spanish as well as distance and hybrid learning options.

“We are licensed as an in-person provider of the Diabetes Prevention Program," said Luebke. "So we do a distance-learning-style format - where participants meet on a virtual platform like Zoom or (they can) go to meetings and they can participate in the program that way. And based on the outcomes we’ve seen (so far) on the program in this format, we decided to continue delivering it in this format.”

Luebke says according to the CDC, the Hispanic population has the third highest prevalence of diabetes, with African Americans second and American Indian/Alaska Natives first.

She notes that over one-quarter of adults have or are at high risk for diabetes. And more than 127,000 Delawareans currently have prediabetes.

Luebke says prediabetes symptoms and Type 2 diabetes can be reversed and that is the goal of this program.

She notes the program focuses on small behaviors and making small changes in one's daily life, increasing physical activity, losing weight and making healthier decisions.

From 2003 to 2019, Delaware’s diabetes prevalence rose from 8- to 13%. In 2019, 13% of all Delaware adults reported that they had been diagnosed with diabetes.

Information about the YMCA of Delaware’s Diabetes Prevention Program is available here.

