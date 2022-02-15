State officials say countdown to ending school mask mandate offers needed prep time

Delaware’s school mask mandate expires on March 31st, but state officials say there’s a lot of work to do before then.

While the state’s indoor mask mandate ended last Friday, February 11, the Carney administration says there are several reasons for keeping the school mandate in place for another month and a half.

That includes giving time for parents to get their children vaccinated - something Secretary of Education Mark Holodick says is vital.

“It is the most critical and important way for us to prepare for this March 31st date,” said Holodick. “It is get your children vaccinated. It puts us in the best possible position, as masks are likely to be lifted.”

The later date also allows school districts time to make their own decisions on local mask requirements. For schools in areas with lower vaccination rates and higher case numbers, mask requirements or other mitigation efforts may extend beyond March 31st.

For children ages 5-11, only 24.1% have two doses of the COVID vaccine. The 12-17 age group sees higher numbers in having two doses, at 56.6%, however only 12.2% have received their booster shoot.

But there is vaccination disparity in certain areas. 25 zip codes are lagging behind the statewide averages.

Holodick says the state is also working to give districts updated guidance on quarantine and contact tracing to assist in making their decisions on how to proceed.

The state consulted with district and charter leadership before setting an end date for the school mask mandate - and they overwhelmingly supported having time to prepare.

Dr. Holodick also made sure to note that the end goal remains the same.

“At the end of the day, we want to keep children safely in schools,” he said. "That’s what this has been about and continues to be about. We believe that when children are in school around one another in the most normalized climate and atmosphere possible, they thrive.”