Vial of Life program provides lifesaving information

In an emergency, first responders say it’s often critical to have a patient’s medical history. But that information isn’t always easy to get. New Castle County paramedic Christina Branca says some patients can’t communicate and relatives aren’t necessarily helpful.

"Not a lot of relatives are aware of what kind of medical history the patients may have or what medications they take on a daily basis. Even some patients don’t know right offhand because they have a slew - a whole list of medications that they take," she said.

That’s why Branca spearheaded the new “Vial of Life” initiative. Geared toward seniors and disabled residents, it provides forms to record medical history, medications, allergies and emergency contacts. The form goes into an empty pill bottle that’s placed in the refrigerator. A magnet on the refrigerator door alerts paramedics that that information is there.

The Vial of Life kits are available for free at New Castle County libraries, the Government Center and Public Safety Building.

They can also be requested by calling 302-395-8184 or emailing vialoflife@newcastlede.gov.

They’re also available at Ivira pharmacy which provided the pill bottles.